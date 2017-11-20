Millcreek Streamlining Government Departments; Promotions Being Made

Millcreek Township is streamlining and restructuring some of its government departments. It comes in response to public meeting input about the township's new comprehensive plan.

Less than two years ago, Millcreek had 15 different government departments, with 15 department heads. Soon, that number will be down to six, and township supervisors say the result will be a more efficient government.

Millcreek Supervisor John Morgan says the streamlining is in response to public input. Supervisors have conducted surveys, and held public meetings, over the past year, to prepare for a new comprehensive plan called "Embrace Millcreek." Citizens told supervisors that they are mainly concerned with three things...code enforcement, stormwater management, and infrastructure improvements, particularly on roads. Supervisors have been thinking about how to better provide those services, and they now believe it involves a restructuring of departments.



Engineering and Zoning will be part of a new department called "Planning and Development," to be led by Matt Waldinger. Waldinger currently serves as Land Development Coordinator. Code Enforcement and Emergency Management will be made into a new department to be led by Matt Exley. who currently holds the post of Fire Code Officer. Some staff from zoning will be transferred to Exley's department to deal with property maintenance, and a new engineer has been hired for that office to deal strictly with stormwater issues.



The comprehensive plan will not be completed until this summer. but Morgan says "Why wait?"

"Through our public meetings this summer, through our latest survey this fall, residents have expressed concerns about the operations of the building. We have an opportunity now that it's budget time, to restructure our departments, to improve our operations, to improve efficiency, and we're going to take every opportunity we can to start improving now, and not just wait until a document is ready to be put on the table," he said.

No layoffs will occur, or have occurred, with the restructuring. Retirements have figured into the streamlining. The changes will be voted on at the next supervisors meeting on November 28, and will be implemented soon after. Recently, the Streets Department, Fleet Maintenance Department, and the Sewer Maintenance Department, were all merged into the Public Works Department, led by Gary Snyder.





