Locally Owned Ember + Forge Coffee Shop to Open Soon

A new locally owned coffee shop is coming soon to one the historic buildings in downtown Erie.

Hannah Kirby, the entrepreneur behind the project in a storefront of the Chandlery Corner building at 401 State Street. Kirby who left her job as a Lord Corporation engineer, to create "Ember and Forge," showed us how work on the startup is progressing.

The shop will feature coffee made with locally roasted high end coffee beans from Happy Mug roasters in Edinboro, and espresso beans from Phoenix Coffee shops in Cleveland.

The hope was to have it open for Small Business Saturday, but the target now is the first full week in December. "We're still working on some electricity, some plumbing, our counter tops just came in today, so once the coffee equipment's in we'll be able to start training while we wrap up those final details and get things in place where they need go so we can be prepared to open the doors," Kirby said.

The business will hire 7 - 9 new employees and hopes in time to have live music events, perhaps monthly. Kirby says she still hopes to have open house on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, just to give people a peek inside and some coffee samples, so check their facebook page. They will host a pottery exhibit and have entertainment on Gallery Night, December 1.