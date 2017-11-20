Man Gets Up to 19 Years in Prison for East Erie Shootout - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Man Gets Up to 19 Years in Prison for East Erie Shootout

A man charged in an east Erie shootout will now spend up to 19 years in prison.

Davon McLaurin, 27, of Erie, was sentenced Monday to serve 9.5 to 19 years in prison for charges of discharging a firearm into an occupied structure and firearms charges.

Police said McLaurin fired multiple shots into occupied vehicles and a home in the 1100 block of East Lake Road April 30.

McLaurin was also shot in the foot.

