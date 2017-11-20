Gas Station Almost Torn Down to Make Way for New Erie Sheetz - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Gas Station Almost Torn Down to Make Way for New Erie Sheetz

Posted: Updated:

You may have noticed the progress at the site where the city of Erie's first Sheetz store will be located.

A demolition crew is almost finished tearing down a gas station at the southwest corner of 38th and Liberty Street.

The Sheetz store with ten gasoline pumps will be built there.

Before construction begins, the Little Caesar's Pizza on Liberty Street must be relocated.

The new Little Caesar's is being built across the street and should be open soon.

The Sheetz store is expected to open by July of next year.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com