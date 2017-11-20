Gas Station Almost Torn Down to Make Way for New Erie Sheetz

You may have noticed the progress at the site where the city of Erie's first Sheetz store will be located.

A demolition crew is almost finished tearing down a gas station at the southwest corner of 38th and Liberty Street.

The Sheetz store with ten gasoline pumps will be built there.

Before construction begins, the Little Caesar's Pizza on Liberty Street must be relocated.

The new Little Caesar's is being built across the street and should be open soon.

The Sheetz store is expected to open by July of next year.

