Hundred Line Up for Erie City Mission Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway

Hundreds of people waited outside and braved the cold for hours Monday morning to receive a free holiday meal.

It is part of the Erie City Mission's annual Thanksgiving meal giveaway.

Each bag can feed a family of four and contains turkey, stuffing and vegetables.

Volunteers said giving back to the community is part of its mission, and they are happy to help out.

"Erie is a super generous city," said Andy Kerr, chaplain for Erie City Mission. "It's awesome to work with people that want to give. It makes our city a great place to live."

