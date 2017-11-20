Man Dead After Car, Tow Truck Crash in Fairview Township

A man has died after a crash involving a tow truck and a car in Fairview Township Monday.

The accident happened at 7080 West Lake Road about 8:20 p.m.

Both vehicles were traveling west when the male driver of a car rear-ended the tow truck in front of him.

Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook pronounced the driver dead at 9:04 p.m.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.

