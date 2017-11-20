Fire Breaks Out at Channellock Inc. - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Fire Breaks Out at Channellock Inc.

Posted: Updated:
MEADVILLE, Pa. -

A fire broke out in Meadville. 

A number of fire crews responded to a structure fire at Channellock Inc just after 8:00 p.m.
According to a fire chief, it is believed the fire began in the roof when some materials and equipment in it caught fire.
Fire crews were able to get the fire under control and extinguished quickly.
What caused the fire is still under investigation.

