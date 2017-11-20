Erie's Free Store Celebrates One Year in Operation

Folks at the Elmwood Ave Presbyterian Church were celebrating a big one year anniversary.

Monday, marked one year of the Erie Free Store to be operating.

The Erie Free Store aims to give our neighbors the items that they need with no cost.

Over the past year, they have been able to provide clothing, linens, and other household items to people across the community.

The store aims to follow three simple steps:

take what you need be kind pay it forward.

Right now, Erie's Free Store is only accepting winter items, as the store is nearing capacity for donations.