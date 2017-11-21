Sherman Man Arrested After Three-Month Investigation into Meth S - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Sherman Man Arrested After Three-Month Investigation into Meth Sales

Edwin E. Hannold Jr. Edwin E. Hannold Jr.

A Chautauqua County man was arrested after a three-month investigation into the sales of meth.

Edwin E. Hannold Jr. was taken into custody when the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force and the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office SWAT team served a search warrant at his residence at 170 Park St. in Sherman Nov. 15 around 2:15 p.m.

Investigators had an arrest warrant for Hannold for criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal sale of a controlled substance.

Hannold was arraigned and sent to the Chautauqua County Jail on $75,000 cash or $150,00 property bond.

The drug task force later searched the residence and found U.S. currency, a large quantity of meth and methamphetamine oil, a meth lab, one shotgun, one rifle and a scale and packaging materials commonly used for drug sales.

As a result of the search, Hannold faces additional charges for criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal sale of a controlled substance, unlawfully manufacturing meth, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

