700-Pound Bear Bagged in Venango County on First Day of Season

The first day of Pennsylvania's statewide bear season resulted in several large bears taken with a rifle in northwest Pennsylvania, preliminary numbers released Monday by the Pennsylvania Game Commission show.

The largest of the bears was a male estimated at 700 pounds taken in Oil Creek Township, Venango County. Chad Wagner, of Titusville, took it with a rifle about 8 a.m. Nov. 18.

A 586-pound male was taken in Oil Creek Township, Crawford County by Brian K. Baker, of Titusville.

A 595-pound male bear was taken with a rifle in St. Marys Township, Elk County by Stephanie Siford, of North East.

659 black bears were harvested on the first day of the 2017 season, which is lower than the 1,297 bears taken during the 2016 opener.

Opening day harvests by county in northwest Pennsylvania:

Crawford 7

Warren 22

Venango 16

Clarion 17

Jefferson 14

Forest 12

Butler 2

So far, bears have been harvested in 49 counties statewide.

The four-day bear season runs from Nov. 18 to 22.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.