700-Pound Bear Bagged in Venango County on First Day of Season - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

700-Pound Bear Bagged in Venango County on First Day of Season

Posted: Updated:

The first day of Pennsylvania's statewide bear season resulted in several large bears taken with a rifle in northwest Pennsylvania, preliminary numbers released Monday by the Pennsylvania Game Commission show.

The largest of the bears was a male estimated at 700 pounds taken in Oil Creek Township, Venango County. Chad Wagner, of Titusville, took it with a rifle about 8 a.m. Nov. 18.

A 586-pound male was taken in Oil Creek Township, Crawford County by Brian K. Baker, of Titusville.

A 595-pound male bear was taken with a rifle in St. Marys Township, Elk County by Stephanie Siford, of North East.

659 black bears were harvested on the first day of the 2017 season, which is lower than the 1,297 bears taken during the 2016 opener.

Opening day harvests by county in northwest Pennsylvania:

  • Crawford 7
  • Warren 22
  • Venango 16
  • Clarion 17
  • Jefferson 14
  • Forest 12
  • Butler 2

So far, bears have been harvested in 49 counties statewide.

The four-day bear season runs from Nov. 18 to 22.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com