Millcreek Mall to Kick Off Holiday Shopping Season

The Milllcreek Mall is kicking off the 2017 holiday season starting Thanksgiving Day.

The first 500 people in line at 6 p.m. will receive swag bags filled with giveaways, gifts and Santa hats.

The mall will close at 1 a.m. Thanksgiving night.

For Black Friday Nov. 24, the doors open at 6 a.m. for a chocolate rush. The first 200 people in line will receive chocolate bars. Inside the wrapper, customers will find out how much money they will receive as a gift card. The grand prize is a $500 Millcreek Mall gift card.

The mall will hosts its first gingerbread house contest from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. People can vote for their favorite house, and a local non-profit will win $500.

Shoppers can keep going until the mall closes at 10 p.m. Black Friday.

