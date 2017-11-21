Millcreek Mall to Kick Off Holiday Shopping Season

The Milllcreek Mall is kicking off the 2017 holiday season starting Thanksgiving Day.

The first 500 people in line at 6 p.m. will receive swag bags filled with giveaways, gifts and Santa hats.

The mall will close at 1 a.m. Thanksgiving night.

For Black Friday Nov. 24, the doors open at 6 a.m. for a chocolate rush. The first 200 people in line will receive chocolate bars. Inside the wrapper, customers will find out how much money they will receive as a gift card. The grand prize is a $500 Millcreek Mall gift card.

The mall will hosts its first gingerbread house contest from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. People can vote for their favorite house, and a local non-profit will win $500.

Shoppers can keep going until the mall closes at 10 p.m. Black Friday.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.