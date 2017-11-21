Suspect in Shooting Death of New Kensington Police Officer Arrested

The man accused of fatally shooting a Pennsylvania police officer was taken into custody Tuesday morning.

Rahmael Sal Holt, 29, is accused of shooting and killing Officer Brian Shaw during a traffic stop Friday night.

Emotional New Kensington Police Chief Jim Klein expressed a sense of relief that a suspect has been captured during a news conference Tuesday.

He said Officer Shaw was a great example of what a police officer should be.

The district attorney said informants gave officers tips that led to the arrest of Holt.

He said officer Shaw suffered more than one gunshot wound, but there is no word where the officer was wounded.

Officials said he was wearing a bulletproof vest, and there is no reason to think the vest failed.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.