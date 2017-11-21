The Cold Weather is Here; Tips to Winterize Your Home

This is the first week we're dealing with temperatures that remind us, winter weather is upon us.



And that means we will start to see our heating bills rise.

But, there are ways to winterize your home to help make it more energy efficient.

The owner of Window World of Erie, says new energy efficient glass windows are ideal, but if it's not in your budget, you can buy items like calking and a window insulation kit at your hardware store to seal your windows.

"Just check around your windows just to make sure you don't have any leaky areas a lot of times you can just put your hand up on glass, or where the two windows come together which is called the meeting rail, and you can feel the cold air come through there," said Larry Temple, Owner of Window World of Erie.

For your doors, Temple says there are also affordable weather stripping or door sweeps that can keep out the cold. He says they're affordable and easy to install, you can find those at your local hardware store.

And when it comes to your furnace, Jack Langer suggests you to get a professional cleaning check ahead of the season, and change your filter often, "Check the filter, you'd be surprised at how many calls I get in the winter time saying, 'Geez I'm not getting enough heat.' Well, it turns out the filter is plugged. I like to change the filters every six weeks during the winter time," said Jack Langer, Owner of H Jack Langer. "Also, I like to change the batteries possibly two times a year, the air conditioning season and the heating season, so now is the time to change the batteries," Langer continued.

Langer says it's also important to make sure you get your chimney cleaned every couple of years, to prevent debris from building up which could lead to fires or carbon monoxide poisoning.