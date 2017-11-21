Erie Developer Gives Away More Office Space to Entrepreneurs

Tuesday was an exciting day for Erie area entrepreneurs hoping to start a new business. Developer Tom Kennedy is announcing the winners of his annual Office Giveaway Contest.

For the past four years, Kennedy has given away office space at Erie's Renaissance Center free of charge The winner gets free rent and utilities for 12 months. This year, he expanded the contest to include Meadville.

A panel of judges, including Mayor Leroy Stearns, chose entrepreneur Heather Fish as the winner of a year's free office space at Parkside Commons in downtown Meadville.

The Erie office space winner is Andrew Pearson from Olympia Technologies. He is marketing a system he developed called Hippoh, which will provide better access to information about restaurants and bars.

The announcement was made this morning. The contest winners in Erie are being announced during a ceremony this afternoon at the Renaissance Center. A total of 27 entrepreneurs entered this year's contest in Erie and Meadville. The other entrants who did not win were all offered discounted office space.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.