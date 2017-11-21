Additional Decorations Planned for Downtown D'Lights

The Erie Downtown Partnership announced the sponsors that will help the city kick off the holiday season.

The Perry Square Alliance Tuesday presented a donation of more than $10,000 for Downtown D'Lights.

It will be used to purchase additional decorations for Perry Square.

They include more lighting for trees along walkways, a 97-foot Poinsettia banner across State Street and 1,500 luminaries to line the park.

For the fifth year, UPMC Health Plan is signing on as a major partner.

Its sponsorship will help install a tree on the Boston Store and provide the kids activities, refreshments and photos with Santa, free of charge.

Downtown D'Lights is Dec. 1 from 5 until 8 p.m.

