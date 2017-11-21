Additional Decorations Planned for Downtown D'Lights - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Additional Decorations Planned for Downtown D'Lights

Posted: Updated:

The Erie Downtown Partnership announced the sponsors that will help the city kick off the holiday season.

The Perry Square Alliance Tuesday presented a donation of more than $10,000 for Downtown D'Lights.

It will be used to purchase additional decorations for Perry Square.

They include more lighting for trees along walkways, a 97-foot Poinsettia banner across State Street and 1,500 luminaries to line the park.

For the fifth year, UPMC Health Plan is signing on as a major partner.

Its sponsorship will help install a tree on the Boston Store and provide the kids activities, refreshments and photos with Santa, free of charge.

Downtown D'Lights is Dec. 1 from 5 until 8 p.m.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com