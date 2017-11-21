Tom Ridge Upgraded to Fair Condition

Former Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Ridge has been upgraded to fair condition after he suffered a heart attack last week.

Ridge was in Austin, Texas for a conference when he made an emergency call from his hotel room Thursday.

He underwent a cardiac catheterization at Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas.

Since having a single stent put in, Ridge has made steady progress. Some of the machines used to keep him stable have been successfully removed.

