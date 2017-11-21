What Should You Do If Sexual Harassment in the Workplace Happens to You?

From Hollywood to Washington and maybe even in your own workplace, the problem of sexual harassment appears to be more pervasive than most people realized.

PBS icon and CBS Morning host Charlie Rose is the latest to fall from grace amid graphic descriptions of a pattern of touching, abusing and harassing women, who worked for him.

What is chilling in the cases from Harvey Weinstein to Charlie Rose and others, is that the patterns of harassment were known by many people and either not reported or ignored.

Attorney Julia Herzing from the Knox Law firm told us that sexual harassment complaints in the workplace are fairly common and it takes both the employee and the employer to resolve them. Employees need to report a problem right away and employers need to take those reports seriously. "Hopefully, once you report this to someone in your workplace, the matter is investigated," Herzing said. "Investigations often turn up different types of information and it's not always clear who's right and who's wrong in an investigation. But hopefully once you report it, the situation is on the table and steps are taken to make you more comfortable in the workplace. If that doesn't happen there are federal and state agencies that will step in to investigate your claim against the employer and retaliation is prohibited under all of those laws."

Attorney Herzing said step one is to look at your company handbook to check policy and see to whom you should report a problem. If that person is the problem, take it to someone else in management. If you do not get help, you can turn to the EEOC or the Pennsylvania Human Relations commission for investigation, because retaliation against someone who reports an issue, is against the law.