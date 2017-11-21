"Popeyes" restaurant may not come to Harborcreek, but Millcreek project moves forward

Thursday's Thanksgiving holiday might be considered "turkey day." But some Harborcreek residents want to know where's the chicken?

Harborcreek Township Supervisor Dean Pepicello says he's still getting calls from residents, wondering when the Popeyes Louisiana Chicken restaurant will open.

"If you ever wondered if a franchise was going to be popular in Harborcreek, Popeyes would fit that bill," Pepicello said of the calls, texts, and in-person correspondence he and other supervisors have received since the restaurant first began considering expanding to Harborcreek in 2016.

But where that restaurant would go in front of the Price Rite along Buffalo Road remains a parking lot. Pepicello and Harborcreek Twp. Zoning Administrator Connie Cook say they haven't heard from the franchisee of the chicken chain since June. The group -- New Jersey-based Parikh Network -- paid the land development fees, obtained the land development agreement, even hired architects and engineers, according to Cruz.

"It's expired," she said of the agreement. "So if they do plan on coming through, they have to resubmit the land development plan."

That agreement, expired Sept. 19, she added.

That likely means the Popeyes location on W. 12th St. and Selinger Ave. in Millcreek Twp. will be the first in the Erie region.

Inside, the famous "Louisiana Kitchen" and iconic Popeyes logo are up. Tables and chairs, already moved in. Millcreek Township Supervisor John Groh says he's excited for the Southern favorite to make its way to the North, saying in-part in a statement Tuesday afternoon, "The recent opening of IHOP, along with the construction of Popeyes and Arby's provide a sense of security for those interested in further development."

Pepicello is confident the Harborcreek site will be developed and sold "Louisiana fast."

"It's still a very valuable piece of property," Pepicello said. "So if it isn't Popeyes that builds there, it'll be somebody else, that's for sure."

The franchisee of the Millcreek Popeyes is Panworld Development Inc. It's unclear when that location could open.

Calls made Tuesday from Erie News Now to both Parikh Network and the architects for the Harborcreek project were not returned.