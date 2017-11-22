Calamari's Prepares to Feed People in Need for Thanksgiving

Calamari's has been busy preparing to feed people in need.

The restaurant at 1317 State Street in Erie is hosting its annual Thanksgiving Day Dinner.

It has partnered with Mercyhurst Prep and the Sisters of Mercy for an eighth year.

About 600 pounds of turkey and all the favorite Thanksgiving side dishes will be served to people who are most in need.

The project started when owner Jay Honard's daughter wanted to do a service project and felt this was a need in the community.

The meals will be served from 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. Thanksgiving Day.

