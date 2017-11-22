Calamari's Prepares to Feed People in Need for Thanksgiving - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Calamari's Prepares to Feed People in Need for Thanksgiving

Posted: Updated:

Calamari's has been busy preparing to feed people in need.

The restaurant at 1317 State Street in Erie is hosting its annual Thanksgiving Day Dinner.

It has partnered with Mercyhurst Prep and the Sisters of Mercy for an eighth year.

About 600 pounds of turkey and all the favorite Thanksgiving side dishes will be served to people who are most in need.

The project started when owner Jay Honard's daughter wanted to do a service project and felt this was a need in the community. 

The meals will be served from 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. Thanksgiving Day.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com