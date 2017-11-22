Seat Belt Enforcement Initiative Gets Underway in Erie

Erie Police are already hitting the streets to make sure your buckle up as part of a statewide seat belt enforcement campaign.

Officers were patrolling near East 28th and East Ave. late Monday afternoon. It is one of many areas throughout the City of Erie receiving extra attention.

Motorists stopped for a traffic violation can receive a second ticket and fine for not buckling up.

Drivers and front seat passengers must also wear a seat belt under Pennsylvania law. Children under the age of four must use an approved child safety seat.

Erie Police will conduct daytime and nighttime operations as part of PennDOT's Buckle Up PA program

Erie Police Captain Rick Lorah said there were 130,000 crashes in Pennsylvania last year.

"Almost 1,200 resulted in fatalities, and of those 1,200 fatalities, 410 were with unbelted drivers," said Lorah. "It's obviously a safety concern. Erie county has a high rate of crashes. That's one of the reasons this mobilization is taking place here."

The special traffic enforcement initiative runs through Dec. 3.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.