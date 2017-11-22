Ticket Sales Start for Ice Breaker Tournament 2018 - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Ticket Sales Start for Ice Breaker Tournament 2018

Posted: Updated:
Mercyhurst Men's Hockey Mercyhurst Men's Hockey

Hockey fans, get ready. Ticket sales have started for the 2018 Ice Breaker Tournament. 

The Ice Breaker Tournament is the traditional start to the college ice hockey season Each year, the tournament pits together the nation's top four Division 1 men's hockey teams for a weekend of competition.

Now through December 31st, $49 will get you the Erie Sports Package. The package includes an Ice Breaker Weekend Pass into all four tournament games, plus a free voucher to an Otters, Seawolves, Bayhawks, and a Commodores game.

The package also comes with free tickets to all December and January Mercyhurst University men's ice hockey home games.

The entire Erie Sports Package has a value of more than  $150.

The tournament kicks off October 12th, 2018. You can buy the Erie Sports Package at the Erie Insurance Arena Box Office.

   
 


 

