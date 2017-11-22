City Council Continues to Sit on Tabled Public Drinking Ban - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

City Council Continues to Sit on Tabled Public Drinking Ban

Wednesday is Thanksgiving eve, also known as one of the biggest drinking nights of the year.

Many people will be downtown, potentially with open containers which brings back an earlier debate weighed by city council. Should the city ban drinking in all public parks?

Erie News Now spoke with Erie Police Chief Don Dacus who says the drinking in the parks needs to stop. Dacus says that this isn't an attack on any particular group, but rather an effort to try and stop a crime from happening before it starts.

President of Erie City Council, Caz Kwitowski says that there hasn't been much dialog on the issue since it was first brought up and tabled. He says now is not a good time to rush this, there is a budget they need to get together and that is more important at this time.

Caz says it's not likely this will be brought up before the end of the year. This ban would only impact public parks and playgrounds, it would not address the city's open container law.

