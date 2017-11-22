691 Pound Bear Taken in Warren County on Third Day of Statewide Hunt

Another big bear was taken during day three of Pennsylvania's statewide bear season.

James Landgon, of Wattsburg, bagged a 691-pound male bear with a rifle in Cherry Grove Township, Warren County. It is the second largest bear taken by hunters during this year's four-day bear season.

The heaviest bear was a male weighing approximately 700 pounds. It was bagged around 8 a.m. Nov. 18 on the season's opening day in Oil Creek Township, Venango County by Chad Wagner, of Titusville.

A 586-pound male bear was also taken Nov. 18 in Oil Creek Township, Crawford County, by Brian Baker, of Titusville.

The top 10 bears processed before Wednesday weight 569 pounds or more.

318 bears were bagged in the third day for a total of 1,628 bears. That's a 30 percent decrease compared to the 2,308 bears taken in the first three days of last year's season.

Rain on the season's opening day contributed to a decline.

Wednesday is the last day for the four-day harvest.

