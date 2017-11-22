Businesses See a Big Boost Ahead of Thanksgiving

It's the day before Thanksgiving, and that means a very busy day for local businesses.



At Wegmans on upper Peach Street we found lots of shoppers picking up all the items needed for their Thanksgiving meals.

It's one of the busiest times of year for Wegmans. They also do a lot of business in their catering department for Thanksgiving, helping to make the holiday easier for families, "It's always a fun week before the holidays it's extra busy for us, a great time for us to enjoy time with our families at home, but our family here at work and our customer families too," said Jim Bure, Store Manager at Wegmans.

And what's new, the popular Instacart service is saving busy families a lot of time, which could prove to be very useful around the holidays, "It's a company that does a delivery service so people can order their groceries through Instacart online, and have them deliver to their home. So we've got a lot of different options to make it easy for folks during the holidays," said Bure.

And at Urbaniak Brothers, hundreds of people came through the doors Wednesday to pick up their fresh turkeys.



The local meat market sells hundreds of turkeys each Thanksgiving season, "We're going to sell about a thousand turkeys during this season," said Urbaniak Brothers' Co-Owner, Gerry Urbaniak. "We also broker frozen turkeys for some of the shops here in Erie, so that's included in that number, but a vast majority our our turkey sales are retail fresh turkey sales," Urbaniak continued.

Michael Richardson is one of the hundreds of customers to stop into Urbaniak Brothers in Erie Wednesday, to pick up his Thanksgiving turkey.

He will travel to Connecticut with his wife and bird to celebrate the holiday with family, "It's always fresh and good, and I really like the people here, it's so much of a hometown feel and I like supporting local businesses and we've been getting our turkeys here for the past 10-12 years," said Richardson.

And Urbaniak says it's those quality turkeys which keeps customers like Richardson coming back year after year, "Fresh is absolutely the way to go if you've ever had a fresh turkey there's absolutely no comparison to a frozen turkey. So most of our customers have been raised on fresh turkeys, and they just keep the tradition going by coming here and getting their fresh Amish turkey," said Urbaniak.

They also sell other homemade meats like prime rib, sausages and hams, for the non-traditional Thanksgiving meal.