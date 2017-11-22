Armed Family Dollar Suspect Remains At Large - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Armed Family Dollar Suspect Remains At Large

Erie Police are looking for the thieves behind two separate dollar store robberies. The latest one happened Wednesday morning in West Erie. Police say a man with a knife walked into the family dollar location at 450 West 8th street around 9:00 am.  He had his face covered and got away with an unknown amount of money, then took off.  Police caught up with a man, minutes later, but it wasn't the suspect they were looking for. 
They say the man who allegedly targeted the store was described as wearing glasses, tan boots, blue jeans and a dark jacket, anyone who may have seen someone in that area with that description is asked to contact Erie Police. 

