Armed Robbery Under Investigation at Erie Family Dollar Store

Erie Police are looking for the suspect wanted in an armed robbery Wednesday morning.

A man armed with a knife walked into the Family Dollar in the 400 block of West 8th Street around 9 a.m.

The suspect got an unknown amount of cash before taking off.

Police caught up with a man minutes later, but it was not the suspect they were looking for.

The suspect, whose face was covered during the robbery, was wearing glasses, tan boots, blue jeans and a dark jacket.

Anyone who may have seen someone matching that description near the store is asked to call Erie Police at 814-870-1120.

