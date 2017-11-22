Cash Drawer Recovered In Alley After Dollar General Hold-Up

Police have recovered a cash drawer and other items that were on a man they believe robbed the Dollar General store at gunpoint this week. It's the location at 26th and Parade Streets in Erie. Police say a male came into the store with sunglasses and a scarf over his face and robbed the store at gunpoint.

No one was hurt, but police followed the path of the suspect and found the cash register drawer and other items the suspect had, in a nearby alley.