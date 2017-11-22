Erie High School Students to Perform "Tech" Show at Festival of Trees

The tradition of "Tech the Halls" at the former Central Tech High School in Erie will now be done in a different way and at a new location. Students from the now Erie High School at the site of the former Central Tech building are working this week to get a set-up in place at the Bayfront Convention Center.

They have a single, 25 x 50 foot tree that will be displayed during the annual Festival of Trees at the convention center. That large tree will be filled with 5,000 lights that flash through a series of songs. It's a spin-off what was done outside the former Central Tech, before the fire there. last spring.

The tech show from the high school students will be seen at various times throughout the Festival of Trees event. The fest runs from Friday through Sunday. Eighty trees, representing different companies and organizations are in the process of being decorated. The public will be able to vote on their favorites during the run of the event. Other activities will also be part of the Festival of Trees, including visits from Santa.

