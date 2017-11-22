Only 2 Local Municipalities Vote to Ban a Mini-Casino..So Far

Pennsylvania's new gaming law gives counties and municipalities the right to opt-out on certain types of gambling. The deadline to opt-out is the end of December, and some elected leaders have already taken their vote.

The new Pennsylvania Gaming Law provides for video gaming terminals at truck stops. It also provides for 10 mini-casinos to be built, with the state's existing casinos getting first priority to build one.

Every Pennsylvania municipality has the right to opt-out on hosting a mini-casino. The gaming law places a 25-mile buffer zone around existing casinos. However, that buffer zone does not apply if the existing casino wants to build a satellite casino close-by. So, every municipality, including those in Erie County, would be eligible to host, and has the right to opt-out.



The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board lists on its web site, the municipalities that have chosen to opt out so far. Only two in Northwestern Pennsylvania on on the list so far. They are Greenwood Township and Conneaut Township, in Crawford County.



Local votes can also be taken on the issue of video gaming terminals at truck stops. Only counties that currently host a casino can decide to ban gambling at truck stops. Erie County Council is the only panel that can take that vote. Council President Jay Breneman says he and his colleagues have already discussed the issue.

"From those discussions we believe that it wouldn't be a good fit for our community or our region, and it's something that we're going to consider at our next council meeting in December," he said.

