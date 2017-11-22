Angel Tree at Jr's Last Laugh Helping Local Children in Need

You can help families in need share in the joy of the holidays.

Community Shelter Services' Angel Tree is set up inside the lobby of Jr's Last Laugh.

People can stop buy and pick up one of the gingerbread ornaments, which each include the name of a child and their Christmas wishes.

This tree alone has the names of 20 kids.

"It really supports all the families that come to our agency looking for help to make their Christmas special," said Rebecca Grimaldi, Development Director of Community Shelter Services.

"Right now, we're looking at about 125, but we get names right up until Christmas as people's circumstances change."

Gifts must be dropped off at Jr's before December 14th.

Jr's Last Laugh said it will give anyone who fulfills a wish list off the tree two tickets to a December show.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.