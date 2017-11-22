Sharing A Meal, And Community At Luther Memorial Academy - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Sharing A Meal, And Community At Luther Memorial Academy

  It may be Thanksgiving Eve, but today , students at Luther Memorial Academy shared a holiday feast.

Both students and community members gathered this morning and dined on all the holiday staples,  prepared by a team of volunteers.
       The tradition goes back to the 1970's,  and serves to teach the students about sharing, and growing in their communities.

"We discussed that a little before the feast, it's more than just the food, this is really an opportunity to say thank you to all the people in your lives that make you who you are." said Luther Memorial Academy Principal, Christopher Paul.

All the food and supplies provided during the feast was donated to the academy .

