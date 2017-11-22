Gov. Tom Ridge Thanks Everyone for Support Following Heart Attac - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Gov. Tom Ridge Thanks Everyone for Support Following Heart Attack

Former Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Ridge released a statement late Wednesday afternoon that thanked everyone for their support following a heart attack last week.

“The list of things for which I am thankful was already spilling off the page. Now I’m going to need a bigger notepad. Michele, Lesley, Tommy and I cannot begin to express how much your outpouring of love and concern meant to all of us in the wake of my health emergency. Your prayers gave us all strength and great comfort.

I hadn’t planned on spending my Thanksgiving in Austin. And my doctors won’t let me touch turkey and mashed potatoes quite yet. But all things considered, I can’t think of anyplace else I’d rather be.

The tremendous professionalism, compassion and care I was shown here in Texas is something our family will always remember and be thankful for. From the hotel staff at the JW Marriott and the paramedics who helped resuscitate me and rushed me to the hospital to the ER doctors, nurses, cardiac staff and administration at Ascension’s Seton Healthcare Family – each helped play a critical role in my recovery. We will never be able to thank you enough.

I wish everyone a wonderful, restful and peaceful Thanksgiving. It’s great to be alive, enjoying the embrace of family and friends, and the blessings of so many who have been looking out for us.”   

Ridge is currently in fair condition at Seton Medical Center Austin.

