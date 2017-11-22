Police Athletic League holds fundraiser to help expand program

The Police Athletic League held a fundraiser at the Sunflower Club Wednesday night, looking to expand the current program.

The Police Athletic League, or PAL, began in the 1950s in Erie, and after going away for several decades, it was brought back two years ago.

In the past year alone, the size has tripled.

Originally, several officers were working with students once a week at Pfeiffer Burleigh Elementary School.

This school year, they began working with students at McKinley Elementary School.

Last week, they began a partnership with the Sisters of St. Joseph and Bethesda to work with students at a Saturday program at the Trinity Center.

About eight to ten officers spend several hours with the students at each location.

"We try to get to the kids before the kids get to the street, and we try to unlock the power of the cop-kid relationship," said Ron DiNicola, Chairman of Erie PAL.

"If we don't make that investment in our youth now, what's Erie going to look like 20-25-to 30 years from now?" said Corporal Tom Lenox of the City of Erie Police Department.

PAL hopes to expand to more schools and purchase a van in the next few months.