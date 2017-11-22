Local law enforcement make DUI patrols on "Blackout Wednesday"

Wednesday is known as "Blackout Wednesday," one of the busiest drinking nights of the year.

According to the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration, this weekend is also one of the deadliest holidays on the roads.

From 2012 to 2016, over 800 people died in alcohol-impaired driving crashes during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, which is considered Wednesday through Monday.

Wednesday night, the Erie County DUI Task Force held roving DUI patrols.

Roving patrols means there won't be one set location, but instead two manned vehicles will be all across Erie County and the City of Erie targeting DUI drivers.

In Pennsylvania, you are considered driving under the influence if your blood alcohol level is above a 0.08, and officers across the area will be looking for signs of impairment.

Sergeant Anthony Chimera of the Millcreek Police Department said coordination is the first to go with alcohol impairment, and with DUIs they look for swerving, speeding, reckless driving, and ignoring stop signs and lights.

If you are pulled over for a DUI in Pennsylvania, here is what you will face:

Misdemeanor charge

Thousands of dollars in fines and legal fees

Suspension of Driver's License

Possible jail time

"With the holidays, there's going to be an increased amount of traffic on the roadway. We just ask that people be safe, wear their seat belts, and if you're going to go out and drink socially, make sure you're using a designated driver, or even the taxi or Uber services," said Sergeant Chimera.

In addition to their DUI roving patrols, they will also be doing aggressive driving and buckle up enforcement.