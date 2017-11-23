Erie Woman Pleads Guilty to Filing False Tax Returns - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Woman Pleads Guilty to Filing False Tax Returns

Posted: Updated:

An Erie woman admitted guilt Monday to federal charges for filing false income tax returns.

Yalonda Ballard, 39, pleaded guilty to eleven counts in the case.

Investigators told the court Ballard prepared federal income tax returns for herself, friends and others referred to her for calendar years 2012, 2013 and 2014.

Ballard will be sentenced April 16, 2018 in front of Judge Cercone. She faces up to 42 years in prison, a fine of $2,750,000 or both.

Ballard remains free on bond.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) conducted the investigation that led to the charges.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com