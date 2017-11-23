Erie Woman Pleads Guilty to Filing False Tax Returns

An Erie woman admitted guilt Monday to federal charges for filing false income tax returns.

Yalonda Ballard, 39, pleaded guilty to eleven counts in the case.

Investigators told the court Ballard prepared federal income tax returns for herself, friends and others referred to her for calendar years 2012, 2013 and 2014.

Ballard will be sentenced April 16, 2018 in front of Judge Cercone. She faces up to 42 years in prison, a fine of $2,750,000 or both.

Ballard remains free on bond.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) conducted the investigation that led to the charges.

