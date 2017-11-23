Funeral Held for Officer Shot, Killed Near Pittsburgh

People lined the streets of New Kensington, Pennsylvania Wednesday to pay their respects to a rookie police officer killed in the line of duty.

Officer Brian Shaw's patrol car was draped in black ribbons and covered with flowers as it led the hearse in a long procession through town to a church for the funeral.

Authorities said Shaw stopped a vehicle Friday night when a man riding in the car fled on foot. Shaw ran after him, but was shot multiple times.

Investigators said shaw did not return fire.

Shaw was 25-years-old and had been on the New Kensington Police Department for less than a year.

His obituary said he will be remembered for his charismatic, outgoing personality and addictive smile.

He enjoyed football, hunting and playing with his two dogs.

Police have since arrested Rahmael Sal Holt, 29, following a manhunt that lasted more than three days.

Holt has been charged with first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer.

