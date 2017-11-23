Man Injured in Officer-Involved Shooting in Elk County

Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Elk County, Pennsylvania.

The shooting happened in the 100 block of West Center Street of Johnsonburg shortly after midnight Tuesday after an officer attempted to serve a warrant on a 30-year-old man.

The man physically resisted the officer's attempt to take him into custody and fought the officer for several minutes.

The officer, unable to gain control of suspect, fired one round from his sidearm, striking the man.

Back up officers arrived at the scene, detained the suspect, and provided him medical care until paramedics arrived.

The man was treated for a gunshot wound to the torso and transferred to a trauma hospital where he remains in stable condition.

The officer involved has been put on administrative leave, pending an investigation.

