No Charges Filed After Fatal Accident Involving Bicyclist

No charges were filed against the driver who hit and killed a woman on a bike in Venango County Sunday.

The crash happened on Cranberry Rockland Road just north of Hendershot Road in Cranberry Township around 6:55 p.m.

The victim - Sandra Woodlock, 56, of Silver Spring, Maryland - was in the southbound land of the road with a Vitesse bicycle, investigators said.

Gregory Exley, 68, of Kennerdell, was driving his Chevrolet truck southbound, passing another vehicle heading northbound, when his vehicle hit Woodlock, according to State Police.

Woodlock was hit with the right front side panel of the truck as the bicycle hit the side of the truck. The impact sent her off the west side of the road, and she came to a rest in the ditch, troopers said.

She was taken to UPMC Northwest but suffered fatal injuries.

Investigators said Woodlock was wearing black and dark-colored clothing and apparel, and the bike was not equipped with head lamps on the front or back as required between sunset and sunrise on highways.

