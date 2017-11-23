Early Black Friday deals draw thousands to the Millcreek Mall

Black Friday kicked off early Thanksgiving night at the Millcreek Mall. Hundreds of people lined up since Thursday afternoon for "Swag Bags" full of deals and steals, while hundreds more lined up at individual stores throughout the complex.

"We love the ideas of bringing families together," said Kiara Catanzaro, Millcreek Mall marketing director. "A lot of the families you see in line do come right after they eat Thanksgiving."

First in line: Katlyn McCaffrey and her family.

"We're shopping for our parents and getting whatever they want, and we're shopping for our friends," said McCaffrey, of Meadville.

"I'm really excited, I've never heard of the Swag Bags before," said Zachariah Furry, also of Meadville.

Once the customers are off and running, analysts say they're mainly looking for toys and technology. Consumer spending is also expected to rise. Twenty-four percent of shoppers say they plan to spend more this year than last year, according to the National Retail Federation. The NRF also projects more than 164 million Americans will shop either in-store or online this weekend. Some shoppers locally say they're coming to the Millcreek Mall because Black Friday is all about the experience.

"I think you do because you can look more and see exactly what you want," said Tamera Liller of Erie when asked whether she finds better deals in-store rather than online.

Another big draw for the mall this holiday season is the opening of its newest anchor store, Boscov's, which opened in October.

"That's going to be a huge draw for people as well, for all different home items and kids items as well," Catanzaro said.

For some shoppers like Frank Connelly, of Erie, it's not the store that matters.

"I want to get a gift for the wife, and the Swag Bag is one way to do it," Connelly said.

It's those deals wherever they may be.

The Millcreek Mall is kicking off a new Black Friday campaign Friday morning beginning at 6a.m. called "Chocolate Rush," where the first 200 customers will receive a chocolate bar wrapped in a gift card for the mall. One of them will contain the grand prize of a $500 gift card, Catanzaro said.

The Millcreek Mall will be open from 6a.m.-10p.m. for Black Friday.