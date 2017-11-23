A Thankful Recovery: A local boy has made it through a near-deat - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

A Thankful Recovery: A local boy has made it through a near-death experience

The Stonestreet family has a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving, after their son, Cody, nearly died after swallowing a lithium battery in a fidget spinner last month; days before his fifth birthday.

"As we learned more and more, it became more apparent that there wasn't going to be permanent damage or long term damage, and I was extremely grateful for that," said John Stonestreet, Cody's father.

Two weeks ago, we saw Cody eat his first meal since the accident, a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. Now, he's happily eating his favorite holiday treats.

"He's a lot happier, he's eating better, cause he's back in his environment," said Tara Stonestreet, Cody's mother.

Cody and Tara were able to leave the hospital last Wednesday, after spending several weeks at the Children's Home in Pittsburgh. The battery had burned his esophagus requiring a feeding tube and several surgeries.

"It's kind of scary that this was considered a mild case, and it was terribly frightening," said John Stonestreet.

Cody's case, while frightening, had a lot of blessings; one includes his big sister, Elizabeth, who was able to alert doctors about what he swallowed, saving valuable time. 

Tara is now trying to educate parents about how quickly this accident can occur, and what to do if it does happen. She's working with a local printing company, Postnet, to create pamphlets for schools, hospitals, and daycare centers about button battery ingestion.

"There's no cohesive information, printed information to give out to parents, with a list or anything for people to even know," explained Tara Stonestreet.

When Christmas shopping, Tara and John are stressing to be aware of what you are buying.

Button batteries can be found in toys, tea lights, remotes, key chains, greeting cards, and even holiday ornaments.

Tara has already had the button battery toys removed from Cody's preschool and several other places in the area.  She doesn't want anyone to have to go through, what her son and family has.

Upload your own image or video

