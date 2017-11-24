Trump administration promotes Small Business Saturday

After people storm big box stores hunting for bargain basement deals on Black Friday, and before they click their way to big holiday savings on Cyber Monday, it’s Small Business Saturday.

“It’s been great. I think, last year, there were 112 million people who shopped at small businesses," said U.S. Small Business Administrator Linda McMahon.

The campaign launched in 2010. The brainchild of American Express aimed to promote small businesses around the country.

“We’ve seen increased growth every year with those participating in Small Business Saturday," said Holly Wade, director of the National Federation of Independent Business research center.

The NFIB is the Washington advocate for more than 300,000 small businesses around the country. Wade says small businesses in big cites and small towns notice impact, while people are discovering some local gems.

“Small businesses offer a unique experience for customers in their local community. They offer the more tailored shopping experience in retailers," she said.

In 2011, the U.S. Senate officially recognized Small Business Saturday, and the campaign’s spokesperson says that solidified the day as a national success.

McMahon is urging more people to keep the momentum going this Saturday. She said, “When you shop at that small business right in your hometown, in your community, that money flows right back into your community. So it’s incredibly important.”

The American Independent Business Alliance found 48 percent of money spent at local small businesses cycles back into local economy, while non-local chains circulate less than 14 percent of money back into the local economy.

