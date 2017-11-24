Remains of Two More Victims Found After Pennsylvania Senior Home Fire

The remains of two more victims have been recovered from last week's massive fire at a Pennsylvania senior home.

The discovery brings the total number of bodies found to four.

Fire officials now believe everyone has been accounted for.

The remains were found six days after an inferno broke out at the Chester County, Pennsylvania facility.

Remains of two other victims were recovered from the fire scene Tuesday.

Investigators are sifting through the rubble in an effort to find out what caused of the fire.

