Previous Office Giveaway Contest Winner Shares Success Story

A previous office giveaway winner credits the contest for helping the business get off the ground.

Radius CoWork was the very first winner almost four years ago.

Ironically, the company offers space and resources to startup businesses that cannot yet afford to stand along. The companies are called members.

Radius CoWork has stayed in the Renaissance Center since winning the contest and has expanded its space from 2,500 to 5,000 square feet. It has also expanded from hosting 15 to 80 members.

Radius CoWork was able to open just three months after winning the office giveaway.

Its cofounder said he doesn't know what may have happened if the company did not win the contest.

"I think the Office Giveaway Contest was the difference for Radius," said Bill Scholz of Radius CoWork. "I'm not sure how long it would have taken to start the company. Certainly that initial investment allowed us to launch."

Stolz said his company and the office giveaway contest have opened up a culture of entrepreneurship at the Renaissance Center.

