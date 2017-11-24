Cardiologist: Fast Action Saved Tom Ridge's Life

A cardiologist says former Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Ridge's fast action saved his own life after a heart attack.

Doctors put in a single stent into a block artery during a cardiac catheterization procedure last Thursday at Dell Seton Medical Center.

Ridge, 72, was attending the Republican Governors Association conference when he made an emergency call from his hotel around 7 a.m., according to Ridge's spokesperson, Steve Aaron. He was there on a business trip for the company he founded, Ridge Global, a cyber security and international security advisory firm.

Cardiologists say the golden hour is most crucial. It's the one-hour window of opportunity that impacts a patient's survival and quality of life following a hear attack.

"There's nothing that makes me happier than when a patient realizes there's something wrong," said Richard Petrella, M.D., cardiologist at UPMC Hamot. "The sooner we get your artery open to stop the heart attack, the more muscle saved, and the lower your risk of dying is."

