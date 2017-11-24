Seniors Celebrate 10 Years of LIFE Program in Erie

Seniors gathered Wednesday to celebrate the anniversary of a special program that helps them in their everyday lives.

Wednesday marked the 20th anniversary of Congress passing the program for all-inclusive care for the elderly.

It also marked 10 years for the LIFE Program in Erie.

The day featured a special meal. They also created thank you cards for Gov. Tom Wolf, who declared November as Living Independence for the Elderly Month.

The 19 LIFE providers serve more than 6,000 Pennsylvanians in 41 counties.

