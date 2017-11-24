5 things for November 24: Flynn, Zimbabwe, sub search, Pistorius, Rohingya

Black Friday? Check. Holiday weekend? Check. Unofficial food hangover day? Naturally. Meanwhile, here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door. (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Russia investigation

Lawyers for Michael Flynn, President Trump's former national security adviser, are saying they are no longer going to share information with the President's legal team. What does this mean? A source familiar with the matter says this could indicate Flynn is about to plead guilty in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of potential ties between the Trump campaign and Russian involvement in the 2016 election. Flynn was subject to scrutiny during his brief stint in the White House over phone calls with the former Russian ambassador to the US, Sergey Kislyak. Flynn resigned in February.

2. Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe has a new president. Emmerson Mnangagwa has been sworn in as the country's new leader following Robert Mugabe's resignation this week after nearly four decades of rule. Mnangagwa was vice president under Mugabe, and has vowed to serve as the interim president until elections are held next year. Known as "The Crocodile" for his political cunning and longevity, the 75-year-old Mnangagwa fled the country after Mugabe fired him earlier this month, a dismissal that triggered the political turmoil and apparent military coup that led to Mugabe stepping down.

3. Submarine search

The search for a missing Argentine sub carrying 44 crew members continues, and the latest news isn't good. The Argentine navy says a noise detected near the last known location of the sub on the day it vanished was consistent with an explosion. A spokesman called the sound "an anomalous, singular, short, violent and non-nuclear event." Teams from a dozen nations have been searching by air and sea for the ARA San Juan, which was last contacted off the coast of Argentina on November 15. Experts say the sub has enough air to last seven to 10 days, if it remains fully underwater.

4. Oscar Pistorius

A South African high court more than doubled the prison sentence of Oscar Pistorius, the former Olympic and Paralympic sprinter who was charged with murder after shooting and killing his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp in 2013. Pistorious previously was sentenced to six years in prison for the murder, which he says was an accident after he mistook Steenkamp for an intruder. Prosecutors argued the punishment was too lenient, and this new ruling increases Pistorius' sentence to 13 years and five months. Steenkamp's family says she "can now rest in peace" after a more appropriate allotment of justice has been served.

5. Rohingya crisis

Could the path be paved for the persecuted Rohingya to return to their homeland? Myanmar and Bangladesh have signed a memorandum of understanding on the return of possibly hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees to their homes in Myanmar's Rakhine state, but details -- like how such a return would be orchestrated and whether the refugees' safety could be guaranteed -- are fuzzy. An estimated 615,000 Rohingya refugees have fled across the border into Bangladesh since August, when a new outbreak of violence began between the Myanmar military and armed militants in the area.

