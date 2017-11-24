Festival of The Trees Kicks Off 33rd Year - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Festival of The Trees Kicks Off 33rd Year



This morning was the kick off of the holiday favorite, the Festival of the Trees.

     Down at the Bayfront Convention Center around 80 trees are on display for folks to look at.
   Professional decorators teamed up with area non-profits to create the beautiful displays.
   There's a variety of other activities to do at the festival as well.. Like Santa's castle, and even visit's from Santa's reindeer.
   

 33 years ago the event was started by the late Mary Spadafor ,  who passed away in October at age 90.
   

Her daughter Christine has remained involved with the festival, and is amazed how far the event has come since her mom started in with a single tree, so many years ago.

