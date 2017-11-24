Made in Erie Marketplace Returns for Small Business Saturday - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Made in Erie Marketplace Returns for Small Business Saturday

The Made in Erie Marketplace is returning for its fifth year in support of Small Business Saturday.

More than 30 Erie vendors will gather Nov. 25 at the Church of the Nativity Community Center, located at 109 German Street in Erie.

The local vendors will offer a variety of goods, including homemade soap, scarves, jewelry, art and food.

It is free for customers.

The Bayfront East Side Taskforce (BEST), which is organizing the marketplace, hopes it will bring people into the historic east bayfront neighborhood.

