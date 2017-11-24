Public Meeting Scheduled for Roundabout in Vernon Township

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has scheduled a public meeting on plans for a roundabout in Vernon Township, Crawford County, according to an announcement this week.

PennDOT plans to build a dual-lane roundabout at the intersection of Routes 6, 322, 19 and 98.

The meeting will be Dec. 12 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Vernon Township Municipal Building at 16678 McMath Ave.

There will be a brief presentation at 6:15 p.m. Residents, drivers and business owners in attendance will have an opportunity to provide feedback afterwards.

