One injured in Greene Twp. crash

Pennsylvania State Police say high speed led to a crash tonight in Greene Township Friday night.

It happened shortly 9p.m. in the 10300 block of Sampson Rd. Police say the driver of a pickup truck was heading east on Sampson Rd. near Brown Rd. when he lost control and ended up in the ditch.

First responders arrived on the scene to find one person unconscious. Police say the passenger in the truck was taken to the hospital for what are being called minor injuries to the head.